Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UETMF stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

