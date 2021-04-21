Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UETMF stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.
