Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UHS. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.
UHS opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $147.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
