Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UHS. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

UHS opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $147.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

