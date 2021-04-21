US Capital Advisors Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

