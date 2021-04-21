Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

