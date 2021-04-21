Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,510. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

