Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.46.

