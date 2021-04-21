Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $220.85 and a 52 week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

