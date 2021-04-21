Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.87. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $157.95 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

