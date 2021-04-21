Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2,760.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

