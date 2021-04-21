Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. 73,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $65.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.