Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

