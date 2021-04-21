Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Foster Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 18.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $117,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

