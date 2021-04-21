Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

