VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. VAULT has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $4,794.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VAULT has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.33 or 0.00015132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00276720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.70 or 0.01025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.00676458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.31 or 1.00042881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,290 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

