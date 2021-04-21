Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

VEGPF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

