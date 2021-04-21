Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Trimmed by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ventas were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.