Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNE. Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.