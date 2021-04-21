Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

VSTM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

