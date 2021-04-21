Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post sales of $31.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.58 million and the highest is $33.70 million. Vericel posted sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $162.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

VCEL traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. 344,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,734,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

