Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

