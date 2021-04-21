ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Lessened by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

