Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

