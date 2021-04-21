ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading 7.4% Higher

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 11,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,015,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $676.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

