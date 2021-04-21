Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.