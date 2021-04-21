Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 332,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.