Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.15. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.