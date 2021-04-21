Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) received a $26.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.36% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of VFF opened at $10.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 4.02.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $5,268,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $4,783,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

