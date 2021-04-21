Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.40. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.85. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.