Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $102.41. 246,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

