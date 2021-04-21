Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 232,797 shares during the quarter. Kearny Financial comprises approximately 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.89% of Kearny Financial worth $49,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 11,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 over the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.