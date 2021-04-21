Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of VNOM opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.