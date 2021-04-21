Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.95 and last traded at $46.07. Approximately 7,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,741,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.