Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

