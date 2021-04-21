Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

