Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $419.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

