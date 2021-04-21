Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 2,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

