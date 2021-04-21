Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.