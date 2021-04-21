VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a PE ratio of 433.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

