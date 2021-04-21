W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 13,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,546. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

