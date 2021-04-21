W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

WRB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 19,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,546. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

