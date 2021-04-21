Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €148.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €125.36 ($147.49).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €127.30 ($149.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 52 week high of €132.90 ($156.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

