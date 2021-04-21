Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKCMF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $156.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

