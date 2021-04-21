Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.06.

WBA stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

