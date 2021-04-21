Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

TSE WM opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. Wallbridge Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

