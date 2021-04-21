Waltonchain Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $124.72 million and $15.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.86 or 0.04373341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

