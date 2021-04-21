Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 24,559 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 610,963 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

