Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

