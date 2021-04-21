Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

