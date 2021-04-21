Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.