Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.