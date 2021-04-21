Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv stock opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
